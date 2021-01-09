Ariel Pink Dropped From Mexican Summer Record Label Following Attendance At Trump Rally In Washington DC

Home News Ariel King January 9th, 2021 - 6:52 PM

Mexican Summer has dropped Ariel Pink from their record label following his alleged attendance at a pro-Trump rally last Wednesday, January 6. The rally, which took place in Washington, D.C., eventually led to a storming of the U.S. Capitol, with many breaching the Capitol building and interrupting the Electoral College as they counted the votes for the presidential election which had occurred last November.

The record label took to Twitter to announce that they would be ending their contract with Pink, who had been supposed to release several installments of his “Ariel Archives” series, including Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1, Sit n’ Spin, Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3 and Sacred Famous/FF>> on January 29.

Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward. — Mexican Summer (@MexicanSummer) January 8, 2021

Pink stated on Twitter on Wednesday, January 6, that he “was in DC to peacefully show my support for the president. I attended the rally on the White House lawn and went back to the hotel and took a nap.” The statement had been made after director Alex Lee Moyer had posted a picture of herself, Pink and Maus on a hotel bed with a location tag for Washington D.C.

The events at the U.S. Capitol resulted in five deaths, one being an officer while the other four had been civilians participating in the unrest. In addition to the deaths, a reported 60 police officers had been injured. While Pink said he had attended the rally at the White House earlier in the day, he has stated that he was not present during the storming of the Capitol building.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado