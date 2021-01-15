Ariel Pink Appears On Tucker Carlson To Discuss Fallout From Trump Rally Attendance

Home News Sara Thompson January 15th, 2021 - 6:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Consequences of Sound reports that artist Ariel Pink appeared in an interview with Tucker Carlson about his recent expulsion from his now former label, Mexican Summer, amidst accusations that Pink participated at a pro-Trump rally on January 6. The rally devolved into a storming of the US capitol amidst the meeting of the Electoral College, which was counting votes for the results of the recent presidential election. Though Pink has confirmed his attendance at the rally, he stated that he did not take part in the attack on the capitol, and had returned to his hotel room to take a nap before the rally became violent.

To bring more clarity on the situation, Pink appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he revealed that two days after the rally Mexican Summer had told him that they were receiving a lot of pushback against keeping Pink under contract, but that they would continue to support their artist. Twenty-four hours later, the label informed Pink via text message that they would be cancelling his record deal in response to a multitude of negative articles concerning Pink’s attendance at the rally and claiming that he had been a part of the surge on the capitol. Pink again asserted that he did not take part in violence and was only at the rally in peace.

Pink was left unable to record and tour because of the cancellation, which he referred to as “cancellation culture,” but divulged that he had been dropped before and, though it hurt, has a close group of people around him to keep him centered during this time. However, being dropped from the label was not the end of the situation for Pink. The artist and his family had been receiving death threats for a week prior to his interview with Carlson, and Pink shared that he had to sneak out of his house to appear on air because his family feared so much for their safety. When asked why he still decided to come on the show, Pink replied, “There’s nothing else for me to do; I can’t even afford my lawyer right now.” He explained that he had no other option, and that he feels like if he tried to simply release a statement regarding his innocence no one would listen to him.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat