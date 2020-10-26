Little Snake and Amon Tobin Team Up on New Song “Loophole”

Home News Aaron Grech October 26th, 2020 - 11:46 PM

Electronic music producers Little Snake and Amon Tobin have joined forces on a new single “Loophole,” which was dropped on the Flying Lotus founded record label Brainfeeder. This latest single sees the two venture into the unique cosmic spaces Brainfeeder releases are known for escaping into.

“Loophole” clocks in at over eight minutes of unique space-inspired sounds, opening up with strange experimental sounds, backed by moments of heavy bass. The track then ventures into even stranger territory, with some vocal sounds that sound like an alien language, some creepy electronic undertones and ethereal synth lines. This song’s atmospheric tone and grand scale give it a bit of a cinematic quality, similar to a space epic with some eight bit aesthetics added in.

“‘Loophole’ – to me – is the embodiment of a portal in which transfiguration occurs,” Little Snake stated in a press release. “A transfiguration in which we return to a heartspace beyond all delusions within this 3D hologram and return to a state of peace in which we truly know. We know and embody truth beyond our physical minds comprehension and temporary emotions.”

Tobin has been busy this year, releasing a couple of singles where he merged two of his solo projects from different genres together. These singles included “Slip One,” which saw his bass heavy, club infused Two Fingers join together with the experimental rock based Only Child Tyrant. He blended that latter project together with the electro-flamenco inspired project Figueroa for the single “End of Summer.”