Death of Juice WRLD Ruled an Accidental Overdose

The death of Chicago rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as Juice WRLD has been ruled an accidental overdose according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, who stated that the rapper had died from Oxycodone and codeine toxicity. Juice WRLD passed away on December 8th, 2019 at a Chicago after suffering from convulsions and undergoing cardiac arrest.

Higgins was in the middle of a police search for illegal drugs and guns ,while he was suffering from these medical complications. The rapper had flown in to his hometown of Chicago to celebrate his recent 21st birthday, which took place on December 2nd. His girlfriend had alleged that Higgins had taken a percocet, and allegedly claimed that the rapper had a drug problem.

According to the Chicago Tribune, police authorities reportedly found 70 pounds worth of marijuana, 6 bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, 2 nine mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets aboard the aircraft. Two of the men who worked as Higgins’ security guards where charged with two misdemeanors for the illegal possession of these drugs and weapons.

The pop punk/emo band Yellowcard sued the performer prior to his death, and have continued their $15 million lawsuit against his estate. Yellocard claim that the rapper’s breakout hit hit “Lucid Dreams” copied “melodic elements” from their 2006 track “Holly Wood Dies.” The group is reportedly seeking “running royalty and/or ownership share” of all future uses of this hit song which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in 2018.