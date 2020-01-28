Rolling Loud Miami Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Rolling Loud Miami has announced its 2020 lineup featuring A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone as its headliners, who will perform at the Hard Rock Stadium’s festival grounds in Miami Gardens, Florida from May 8th to May 10th. Other prominent artists who are mentioned on the lineup include Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Rico Nasty, Young Thug, DaBaby, City Girls, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Young M.A. and Pop Smoke.

The first Rolling Loud began in Miami in 2015, and has since branched off to various states across the US with plans to take palce internationally in countries such as Japan. Prominent artists who have performed at Rolling Loud events include Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Migos, G-Eazy, Chance The Rapper, Juice WRLD and Lil Wayne.

A$AP Rocky had a tumultuous 2019, which began after his arrest in Sweden over an assault allegation, which he was eventually charged with. After spending a month in jail over these charges, Swedish prosecutors found the rapper guilty, however he was not forced to attend any more jail time, and was released prior to this guilty verdict. The rapper has since returned to the stage, and even performed in Sweden once again during December of last year, where he appeared in a cage, which was likely in referenced to his recent incarceration.

Travis Scott hosted his Astroworld Festival last year, which featured the likes of Marilyn Manson. Young Thug released his most recent studio album So Much Fun last year, which featured the likes of Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado