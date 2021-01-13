Full of Hell Social Media Posts Indicate Work on New Album 

Home News Krista Marple January 13th, 2021 - 8:15 PM

Grindcore group Full of Hell are alluding to the idea that they plan to release new music in the near future. The band took to their Instagram page to post both a photo and a video of the band playing music with the caption “LP5.”

According to the location tag on the Instagram post, Full of Hell were at Machines With Magnets, a recording studio located in Pawtucket, RI. It is suspected that the band will be releasing the new album sometime this year under Relapse Records.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℌ (@fullofhell)

The grind core band’s most recent album dropped in June of 2019. Weeping Choir is an 11-track album that was also released via Relapse Records. Along with creating music of their own, Full of Hell also debuted “Language of Molten Cherubs” as a part of the Adult Swim Singles.

Dylan Walker of Full of Hell teamed up with Lee Buford of The body and Kristin Hayter of Lingua Ignota in January of last year to create the band Sightless Pit. After the announcement of the group, they debuted their first single “Kingscorpse,” which was eventually included on their album Grave of a Dog. Sightless Pit’s first album debuted on February 21.

Full of Hell recently participated in a live stream event with Nothing to celebrate the release of Nothing’s newest album The Great Dismal. The event took place on October 29 and featured Full of Hell as the opening act. 20 percent of sales from the tickets were donated to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits “vulnerable and at-risk youth in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

In July of last year, Full of Hell teamed up with HEALTH to release their collaborative song “Full Of Health.” Although they are two different styles of music, the bands had no trouble collaborating to make a song together.