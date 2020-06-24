Full of Hell Releases Abrasive New Song “Language of Molten Cherubs” for Adult Swim Singles

Home News Aaron Grech June 24th, 2020 - 5:02 PM

Grindcore outfit Full of Hell have debuted a new single titled “Language of Molten Cherubs,” which was released via the Adult Swim Singles series earlier today. This latest single is a heavy effort, mixing experimental metal, noise music and avant garde jazz with its use of saxophone, which make it a part of their usual work. The sonics on the track are heavily distorted, creating a somewhat glitch-like experience complementing the heavy instrumental.

Full of Hell were reportedly in the studio back in February, where they stated their intent to work on more than one record release. As of press time this song remains the group’s sole single since the release of Weeping Choir last year.

“It’s nice to see Full of Hell working fully within and among themselves again. Their collabs and splits are high points for them, but what they create on their own is definitely something to be noticed,” mxdwn reviewer Cervante Pope explained. “With Weeping Choir, we see Full of Hell honing in on the ecstatic grindcore they’ve spent years developing, and it seems like it’ll only get better as time goes on.”

The band’s frontman Dylan Walker teamed up with Lee Buford of The Body and Kristin Hayter, the mind behind the noise project Lingua Ignota, to form the band Sightless Pit earlier this year. Their first single “Kingscorpse” showed a unique blend of electronica, noise and metal coming together. Their debut album Grave of A Dog came out in February.

The band experienced some hardships last year, when it was revealed that their van, gear and merch were stolen in Atlanta, Georgia. Full of Hell created a GoFundMe in regards to this theft and identified the vehicle in a subsequent social media post.