Nothing Announces The Great Dismal Live Stream Event in October Featuring Full of Hell

Kyle Cravens October 17th, 2020 - 5:19 PM

American shoegaze band Nothing will celebrate the release of their fourth studio release, titled The Great Dismal, with a live stream performance on October 29 at 9 pm EST. All tickets sold directly through the band’s website will see 20 percent of sales donated to NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which is a relief aid website wherein donations are directly sent to support people where the spread of the coronavirus is distressed.

In collaboration with sponsors Kickstarter Music, Vans, Fender and Slane Irish Whiskey, the record release show will also be consciously supporting venue workers and stagehands who have seen little work since the outbreak of the pandemic. As a result of this pledge, independent promotors and self- sufficient venues who have supported Nothing’s storied history across the globe will see 20 percent of the tickets they sell sent directly back to them.

Featured in the show as special guests will be American grindcore band Full of Hell. To stimulate eyes and ears harmoniously, there will additionally be collaborative work on display by creative minds Nothing sought out specifically for this performance. They include filmmakers Mike Martinez and Tyler Wray of Everything is Stories, visionary projectionist Ricardo Rivera of Klip Collective and experimental filmmaker Frank Huang of MVS Live.

Nothing first announced the existence of The Great Dismal back in September and have since supported it with single “Bernie Sanders”. Packaged with a music video containing grotesque imagery, the single is one of the first glimpses into the bands fourth studio effort and is immediately notable for its introspection as opposed to the bands previous releases. These include Guilty of Everything (2014), Tired of Tomorrow (2016), and Dance on the Blacktop (2018).

The release of this album coincides punctually with Nothing’s 10-year anniversary together, as the band formed in 2010, albeit with a different set of core members. Front man and founding member Dominic “Nicky” Palermo is still at the forefront of the bands post-shoegaze artistry however, and his work on this latest release is being described as truthfully chaotic, refined, and refreshed.

The Great Dismal physical pre- orders are available here and digital downloads/ streaming here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat