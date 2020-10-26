AC/DC Show Off Reunited Lineup in New Video for “Shot in the Dark”

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 26th, 2020 - 8:46 PM

AC/DC

Hard rock legends AC/DC released a video for their new song, “Shot in the Dark.” It’s their first new music since 2014, and the lead single for their upcoming album Power Up, due November 13 via Columbia Records.

All these years later, AC/DC are still able to deliver arena anthems in the same style as their well-known classics. Vocalist Brian Johnson, who had to take a break from the band in 2016 due to problems with tinnitus, returns along with longterm bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd. Lead guitarist Angus Young is the only founding member of the band remaining, after his brother Malcolm Young died in 2017.

According to recording engineer Mike Fraser, three or four songs that Malcolm Young had worked on made the album. Angus Young’s nephew Stevie Young took over rhythm guitar to record them and the rest of the tracks. Power Up’s producer is Brendan O’Brien, who also produced their last two albums, Black Ice (2008) and Rock or Bust (2014).

“Shot in the Dark” starts with a little riff from Angus Young before coming in with the choppy power chords the band’s known for. Johnson, with the help of new hearing technology, sounds the same as he always has. He puts a lot of energy into the call-and-response chorus between him and the rest of the band, singing “A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park.”

The video shows the band performing on a dark stage outlined by neon red lights. Quick camera movements and cuts keep the energy level high as Young dances about the stage doing his signature move, while wearing his iconic suit-and-tie with shorts outfit. Neon lights run along the edge of the band’s guitars in some separate guitarists-only footage that was spliced in. It was directed by David Mallet, who’s worked with them for many years, and produced some of their biggest videos, such as the one for “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela