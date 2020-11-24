Flying Lotus Announces November 2020 Brainfeeder Live Stream Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 24th, 2020 - 9:12 PM

Photo credit: Richard Saethang

Electronic musician Flying Lotus will be playing a Flying Lotus x Brainfeeder “global live stream extravaganza” with a few artists on his Brainfeeder record label. It will be broadcast three different times on November 28, 2020 to make it convenient for people to watch in different time zones. Broadcast #1 (Tokyo) will start at 9 p.m. JST/4 a.m. PT, Broadcast #2 (London) will start at 9 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. PT and Broadcast #3 (Los Angeles) will start at 8 p.m. PT.

Tickets are available for $13 at mixcloud.com/live, which is also where the concert will be streamed. It’s going to be a visual audio showcase in collaboration with visual artists Timeboy and Strangeloop, who also provided visuals for Flying Lotus’ previous LAYER3 and Hypercube virtual shows. The other Brainfeeder musicians performing will be Teebs, Brandon Coleman and Salami Rose Joe Louis.

Flying Lotus’ last release was 2019’s full-length Flamagra, but he also shared the instrumentals from the album in March this year. In August, he released a psychedelic music video for one of the tracks off it, “Remind U.” Earlier today, it was announced that he was nominated for the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical GRAMMY Award.

Teebs is a similarly wonky/electronic musician and one of the earlier signees to the Brainfeeder family. Brainfeeder is preparing to release the 10th anniversary edition of his 2010 album, Ardour. His latest album is Anicca, which came out in October 2019.

Like the other two artists, dream pop singer/songwriter Salami Rose Joe Louis released her last record in 2019, called Zdenka 2080. Keys player/vocalist Brandon Coleman breaks the streak, having released his last album Resistance in 2018.

