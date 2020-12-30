Snoop Dogg Announces New Year’s Eve Live Stream Special with Pharrell Williams, Martha Stewart, Mike Tyson and More

Home News Aaron Grech December 30th, 2020 - 10:23 PM

Rapper Snoop Dogg will be hosting a New Year’s live stream event featuring the likes of T.V. personality Martha Stewart, music artist Pharrell Williams and boxing icon Mike Tyson. This stream will kick off 8 p.m. PT on December 31 and will be broadcasted from Snoop Dogg’s compound. The event will be presented by TBS’ Go Big Show and open to the general public, with RSVPs available here.

The Go-Big Show is set to kick off on January 7 and will feature the host Bert Kreischer alongside celebrity judges Snoop Dogg Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. The program is an extreme talent show, where people must perform daring acts for a grand prize of $100,000. All of the aforementioned judges and Kreischer will also be making an appearance during this live stream.

Other prominent guests such as Rev Run of Run D.M.C. , Method Man of The Wu-Tang Clan, Master P, Affion Crockett, Lena Hall, Lil Duval and Ha Ha Davis will be appearing during the stream as well. Following the stream, Snoop Dogg will be making an appearance alongside Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration from Times Square.

Snoop Dogg made an appearance at the virtual Trillerfest music festival earlier this year and will also be making an appearance at the Abracadabra live stream. He also released a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle called “Nipsey Blue.” Williams made an appearance alongside Jay-Z for the track “Entrepreneur” and Deadmau5 with his production duo The Neptunes for “Pomegranate.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado