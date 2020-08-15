Snoop Dogg Shares Personal Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With New Track “Nipsey Blue”

Home News Alex Limbert August 15th, 2020 - 9:13 PM

Snoop Dogg drops a second tribute “Nipsey Blue” to his late friend Nipsey Hussle. Today would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday, however the late rapper, activist, and entrepreneur was murdered in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles outside of his business, Marathon Clothing, in the afternoon of March 31, 2019. In the 48-year-old rapper’s Thursday Instagram post, Snoop Dogg stated “a tribute to my nephew comin tomorrow.”

Snoop Dogg has also honored Nipsey Hussle in the past in his song “One Blood, One Cuzz” on Snoop Dogg’s I Wanna Thank Me album in 2019. In an August 2019 Billboard interview, Snoop Dogg explained “After Nipsey Hussle passed away, a lot of gang members that hadn’t talked in 30, 40 years came together. They really loved each other as friends, but through all the madness and ignorant (expletive) they could never get any conversation going. I wanted to have a record that can unify people based off of a tragic event that can lead to some positivity and peace. We all need to be together now: Bloods, Crips, black people in general.”

In a 2010 Complex interview, Nipsey Hussle spoke about his relationship with Snoop Dogg stating “Every time I see Snoop, he keeps it 100. I respect Snoop even aside from the music, just as a man, and especially the way he still represents who he is, after being a pop star and an icon. He’s done it successfully and has still been able to balance it. I got the utmost respect.”

In “Nipsey Blue” Snoop Dogg croons alongside Dorothy Moore in her 1976 soulful version of “Misty Blue” replacing the original lyrics such as “Oh baby” and “Oh honey” with “Homie” and “Misty Blue” to “Nipsey Blue.”

The two collaborated many times, including on such tracks as “Californication,” “Upside Down,” “The Life,” “Snitches Ain’t…,” “Do the Damn Thang” and “Ice Cream Paint Job.”

According to Black Enterprise, Ava DuVernay is collaborating with Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Films to create a documentary about the late rapper’s life, work and activism. The documentary slated to be released on Netflix will be directed and produced by DuVernay. Nipsey Hussle’s two children Kross and Emani Asghedom will be executive producers.

In other news, DJMag.com reports that Snoop Dogg launched his own mobile gaming app titled “Snoop Dogg’s Rap Empire.” It’s an interesting game up helping fledgling rappers make it through the music industry as Snoop Dogg provides expert guidance along the way.