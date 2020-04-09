Virtual Music Festival Trillerfest Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Snoop Dogg, Pitbull and Wyclef Jean

Home News Roy Lott April 9th, 2020 - 6:10 PM

Video platform Triller has announced its own virtual music festival called the Trillerfest. Its stacked lineup includes performances from Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Migos and Marshmello. Other acts include Migos, G Herbo, Kevin Gates, Koffee, Chanel West Coast, Gallant, Yuna and Jay Sean. Dubbed the largest virtual music festival ever, the three-day virtual festival will take place on what would’ve been Coachella’s first weekend, April 10-12th. According to Brooklyn Vegan, it is completely free and will be streamed on Youtube. Fans are able to grab their free pass via the festival’s website. It is encouraged for virtual festival-goers to make donations, with those proceeds going to MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund and No Kid Hungry. See the full lineup below.

Other virtual music festivals will be taking the place the same weekend, including Nashville’s People Support Artists Telethon featuring Soccer Mommy, John Oates and Shovel Ropes as well as Noisey Music’s Noisey Night featuring Margo Price, Diet Cig and Black Lips. Farm Aid has also teamed up with AXS TV to broadcast At Home With Farm Aid, featuring performances by Farm Aid Board Members Willie Nelson (joined by his sons Lukas and Micah), John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews Band.