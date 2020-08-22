Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z Join Forces on New Inspirational Track “Entrepreneur”

Home News Alex Limbert August 22nd, 2020 - 1:49 AM

13 Grammy Award winning Hip-hop, R&B, funk and pop artist Pharrell Williams just released a new single featuring Jay-Z and an accompanying music video titled “Entrepreneur” on the Columbia Records label, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. The video features and spotlights the achievements of dozens of black men and women entrepreneurs around the world. Williams states, “In assembling this project, I asked some of the most qualified people I know in every field—from Angela Davis to Tyler, the Creator, to Representative, Barbara Lee, to talk with us, and with one another, about the way forward. I wanted to convey a vision of a future filled with the artists, creators and entrepreneurs who can fulfill the promise of this country’s principles.”

In addition to the song and video release, Williams just wrapped up a TIME magazine project entitled The New American Revolution in which he curated a series of essays and interviews getting perspectives from Kenya Barris, Imara Jones, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator, and other black leaders.

The video introduces over a dozen black entrepreneurs and spotlights their achievements, visually stating through title cards:

At 2:24 the video takes a 15-second moment of silence for Nipsey Hussle, the late rapper, activist and entrepreneur whose 35th birthday would have been celebrated this month. Snoop Dogg also released to video tribute to Hussle this month.

While the video appears to give equal praise to both black men and black women, the lyrics of the song do not appear to convey the same sense of equality as the words “Black Man” is sang over one hundred times throughout the song while the words “Black Women” does not appear to have been mentioned at all.

In other news, Hello Magazine recently took a tour inside Jay-Z and Beyonce’s mansion in Bel Aire, California. The couple purchased the home for $88 million in 2017, making it the highest-selling transaction in Los Angeles during the year.

