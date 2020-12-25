U.S. Girls Critique Holiday Consumerism With New Single “Santa Stay Home”

Home News Maia Anderson December 25th, 2020 - 11:00 AM

U.S. Girls, the Toronto-based experimental pop project created by Meg Remy in 2007, has released a new holiday song called “Santa Stay Home.” The track pleads with Santa Claus to slow down consumerism around Christmas.

The song was co-written by Remy and Rich Morel and starts with the line “While landfills overflow around the globe, you sit up there in your red judge robe / This charade has got to end / Mr. White Christmas, this is what I recommend.” Despite the serious lyrics, the song is an upbeat pop tune featuring Remy’s vocals, a funky bassline and a cheery drumset with lots of Christmas bells.

Remy said of the song: “When one stops to really think about it, Santa is creepy and Christmas makes no damn sense.”

In October, U.S. girls released a music video for the song “Woodstock ‘99,” which appears on her latest album, Heavy Light. In August, she released a music video for “And Yet it Moves / Y Se Mueve,” and in February she released a video for “4 American Dollars,” which was the second single for Heavy Light, which was released in March.

Many artists have been getting into the Christmas spirit and releasing holiday tracks, including Los Angeles punk icon Alice Bag, who released a cover of “Los Peces En El Río,” a traditional Christmas carol from Spain. Australian singer and songwriter Julia Jacklin shared a holiday song called “baby jesus is nobody’s baby now,” in which she sings about having to celebrate Christmas while evacuated due to last year’s bushfires. HAIM also shared a holiday song called “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (all I want for christmas is a vaccine)” which features Thundercat, Henry Solomon and Buddy Ross.