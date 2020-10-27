U.S. Girls Sit In An Empty Classroom In New Polaris Produced Music Video For “Woodstock ’99″

Home News Adam Benavides October 27th, 2020 - 8:35 PM

U.S. Girls, musical project of the multi-talented artist Meg Remy, has released music video for the track “Woodstock ’99.” The track appears on U.S. Girls’ latest album Heavy Light, which is currently shortlisted for the 2020 Polaris Prize. The short video film was created by Remy, Norah Sadava and Colin Medley, shot on 16mm and produced in collaboration between Polaris and CBC Music.

“Woodstock ’99” is an homage to the famed Woodstock festival that ultimately turned into a scene of riots and violence during its 1999 edition. The track is largely driven by pounding piano melodies as Remy’s vocal performance switches back and forth between a cappella verses. The clip sees a female student sit in an empty classroom going through various daydream imaginations and visions.

According to a press release, Heavy Light was produced by Remy, who co-wrote the record with Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. The album’s tracks were “conceived as a balance between orchestral percussion (richly arranged by percussionist Ed Squires) and the human voice (conducted by Kritty Uranowski).” The finished produced finds “Remy casting herself as lead voice among a harmonious multitude, the singers of which lend not only their voices, but also share reflections on childhood experiences that are collaged into moving spoken word interludes throughout the album.”

The album has received much praise from throughout the U.S. media landscape including raving reviews from the national publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Entertainment Weekly. As for the music world, Q hailed it “Masterful,” while Pitchfork exclaimed “Only the mind of Meg Remy can take the trauma inflicted on Earth and our childhoods and create something as wonderful as Heavy Light, another vivid and highly affecting album of experimental pop music.” This latest track follows Heavy Light‘s previous singles “And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve” and “4 American Dollars“.