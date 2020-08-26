U.S. Girls Takes Us On a Trippy Journey with Video for “And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve”

Home News Aaron Grech August 26th, 2020 - 9:58 PM

U.S. Girls, the experimental pop project headed by Meghan Remy, has released a new music video for “And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve, from their latest studio album release Heavy Light. This animated music video was directed by Evan Gordon.

“And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve” is an eclectic mash up of various pop sounds, blending in a nostalgic Latin pop sound with elements of disco, that create a psychedelic vibe when blended together. The visuals for the video match this psychedelic tone perfectly, as each animated image blends into a different one, with references to games like Q*bert and chess.

This album was produced by Remy, who co-wrote the project alongside Basia Bulat and Rich Morel, with some elements of orchestral percussion arranged by percussionist Ed Squires and the help of a choir conducted by Kritty Uranowski. Maximilian ‘Twig’ Turnbull, Steve Chahley and Tony Price mixed the project.

This single follows “4 American Dollars,” a funk-infused single and the nostalgic throwback”Overtime” which were released back in February and January of this year respectively. Each of these songs took influence from various eclectic influences including jazz and 1980s pop.

“Nothing competes with this album, none can even be codified within the same echelon. Every track is crisp and calculated, skeletally,” mxdwn reviewer Logan Blake stated. “But, it seems as if it gets ran through a filter of droll charm that alters it just enough to retain the conventionality and listenability while instilling just the right amount of oddity for a wholesome and novel allure for all.””