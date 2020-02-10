U.S. Girls Releases Surealist Video for Funky New Single “4 American Dollars”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 10th, 2020 - 11:45 AM

U.S. Girls have released their new music video for their single “4 American Dollars,” the second single released ahead of the upcoming new album Heavy Light. The colorful visuals match perfectly with the funky nature of the single, and the song’s message that preaches the dangers of succumbing to the greed of money, and specifically American capitalism, is represented with ease through the visuals in the video.

Heavy Light will be the first album released by U.S. Girls since the release of In A Poem Unlimited in 2018, U.S. Girls’ breakout album. The album was praised as one of the decade’s best albums, and earned Meghan Remy, the sole mind behind the experimental pop project, international acclaim. U.S. Girls released “Overtime” as the first single of the album prior to the release of “4 American Dollars,” which has already captured the critic’s attention leading up to the release of the new album.

Remy performed under the pseudonym U.S. Girls last year at Coachella, Osheaga, Gov Ball, as well as other big name festivals. U.S. Girls was presented live as an 8-piece band that blew up the stages with a blend of experimental-disco pop and technical improvisation. U.S Girls will tour following again the release of Heavy Light.

Check out the visuals to U.S.Girls’ “4 American Dollars” below: