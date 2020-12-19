Myrkur Shares Graceful New Single “Dronning Ellisiv”

Home News Maia Anderson December 19th, 2020 - 7:39 PM

Danish post-black metal project Myrkur has released a new single called “Dronning Ellisiv” via Relapse Records. The song was recorded during the Folksenange album sessions.

“Dronning Ellisiv” is a reimagining of a song by Harald Foss, an artist known for old Norweigan folk music. It is an old Nordic tale about the Grand Prince Yaroslav of Novgorod and his daughter Ellsiv, who would later marry King Harald of Norway and become Queen Consort of Norway in the 1040’s.

<a href="https://myrkur.bandcamp.com/album/dronning-ellisiv">Dronning Ellisiv by Myrkur</a>

The track starts with a soft, repetitive string and piano melody before Amalie Bruun’s high-pitched, echoey voice comes in. The song builds and becomes very layered with lush instrumentations as it moves toward the chorus. It layers melodic vocals, strings, guitars, piano to create a cinematic, ethereal piece of music.

Myrkur released her latest album, Folkesange, in March. Shortly before the album came out, she released the song “Gudernes Vilje,” which translates to “Will of the Gods.” In June, she collaborated with Anna von Hausswolff to cover Björk’s song “All Is Full Of Love.”

In September, Brutal Assault Festival announced its 2021 lineup, which features Myrkur, Devin Townsend, and Phil H. Anselmo & The Illegals. In October, Myrkur teamed up with the iconic video game series The Sims to release a new recording of “Onde Børn,” which was on her debut studio album M. The new version is sung in Simlish, the fictional character spoken by the characters in the game.

Featured image: Raymond Flotat