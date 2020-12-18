Maggie Rogers Shares Previously Unreleased “New Song” Featuring Del Water Gap

Home News Krista Marple December 18th, 2020 - 7:00 PM

Pop singer Maggie Rogers has released a never-before-heard song that will be featured on her archive album. “New Song” features Del Water Gap and was written and recorded in 2013 but was mixed this year by Andrew Sarlo, according to a tweet.

‘new song’ w @maggierogers is out today. recorded in 2012 at nyu, mixed in 2020 by andrew sarlo. i had always feared that this one would live on a hard drive forever so it’s emotional to see it kicking around — go listen to mag’s beautiful new record 🖤 https://t.co/ai9Gk3jb8l pic.twitter.com/WbayjeDdhi — Del Water Gap (@delwatergap) December 18, 2020

The 16-track retrospective was released today and features six previously unreleased songs. The unreleased songs were made before Pharrell discovered her song “Alaska” and her career really began. Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016 is also the first project that was released under Rogers’ record label Debay Sounds.

“New Song” is a soft, coffeehouse sounding tune. Indie artist Del Water Gap starts the song off with his sultry tune while Rogers soon follows with her artsy-pop vocals. The previously unreleased song is a love ballad that pulls at the heartstrings. “No, keep me/ Inside of your mind/ When you’re aching/ Lord, ‘cause for now we’re mistaken/ In thinking we fit.”

Although the current pandemic has limited musicians what can do, Rogers as well as many other artists have been able to keep fans engaged through various projects. Just recently, she teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” after the duo promised they would if Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

On December 15, it was announced that The Ally Coalition (TAC) would be holding its first ever live stream event on December 21, which would feature artists like Rogers, Lana Del Rey, Hayley Williams and more. Rogers also recently joined Sesame Street for the shows 51st season to perform “It’s Nighttime.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer