Maggie Rogers Announces New Retrospective Album Featuring Six Never-Before-Heard Songs Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016 for December 2020 Release

Grammy award-nominated singer songwriter Maggie Rogers is releasing a 16-track retrospective that includes six never-before-heard tracks. Rogers plans to release her Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016 on December 18 as the first project to be released under her record label Debay Sounds. She announced that there was a lot of self-realization and growth that influenced her to create this retrospective album.

“So much of this record is about the process. It’s about honoring the time it takes to come to a full form…I wanted to give you the chance to hear me grow and hear me make mistakes, hear me change — because all of those pieces are really beautiful parts of my present, and I don’t feel complete without them in the world,” said Rogers in a press release.

The six songs that have never been released prior to this album’s upcoming release are “Celadon & Gold,” “Together,” “Steady Now,” “One More Afternoon,” “(Does It Feel Slow?)” and “New Song.”

Roger’s graduated from New York University’s School of the Arts shortly before releasing her breakthrough EP Now That The Light Is Fading, which was released in February of 2017. After the release of her first EP, Rogers started to blow up in the spotlight. Under Capital Records, she released her debut album Heard It In A Past Life in early January of 2019. Following that release, she began to enter Billboard charts, became nominated for a Grammy aware and even earned recognition from The New York Times, Pitchfork, The Rolling Stone and more.

The Maryland bred artist recently joined Phoebe Bridgers on a cover of The Goo Goo Dolls’ iconic hit “Iris.” The idea of covering the song stemmed from Bridgers taking to Twitter to promise that she would cover “Iris” if Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Once news broke that Joe Biden was the president elect, Bridgers followed up on her social media page to announce she would do the cover. Rogers chimed in on the thread announcing she would collaborate with Bridgers to cover The Goo Goo Dolls song.

a GIANT thank you to all 46,935 of you who downloaded Iris on bandcamp last friday. we raised $173,703.59 for @fairfightaction 😭@phoebe_bridgers 😭 pic.twitter.com/07ENj386wL — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 20, 2020

Rogers also performed on the first night at the Democratic National Convention along with artist Leon Bridges in August of this year. She performed “Back in My Body” from her debut album. Rogers was shown performing the track on the cliffs near a shore to help enhance her powerful performance.

Earlier this year before the COVID-19 rapidly broke out in the US, Rogers announced her spring 2020 tour dates for her Birthday Fun Run Tour. The tour was set to start in Houston, TX mid-April and end in Dover, DE mid-June, however, due to the pandemic, the tour was canceled.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Archive: Recordings From 2011-2016 Track List:

1. Celadon & Gold*

2. Together*

3. Steady Now*

4. One More Afternoon*

5. Blood Ballet

6. Resonant Body

7. Symmetry

8. Little Joys

9. On The Page

10. James

11. (Does It Feel Slow?)*

12. New Song*

13. Anybody

14. Kids Like Us

15. Wolves

16. Satellite

*unreleased songs