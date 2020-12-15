The Ally Coalition Announces December Live Stream Event Featuring Performances By Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, St. Vincent And More

Home News Aaron Grech December 15th, 2020 - 5:27 PM

The Ally Coalition (TAC) will be holding its first ever live stream event on December 21 at 9 p.m. EST, which is free to view, although a donation is suggested. The performers for this year include Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Brittany Howard, The Chicks, Hayley Williams and Rufus Wainwright.

This will be TAC’s 7th event and will be their first broadcast as a live stream. Those who would like to RSVP for the stream can do so here, while donations are accepted here.

“Obviously we can’t meet in person this year, but the money this show raises is more important than ever, considering how disproportionately marginalized communities have been affected by the pandemic,” acclaimed producer and TAC co-founder Jack Antonoff said in a press release. “This show is always about getting my friends together and keeping things really loose, so magic can happen. This year will be no different – lots in store.”

Funds earned throughout the event will go toward supporting organizations that help support the LGBTQ youth community such as BreakOUT!, BU Wellness Network, Lost-n-Found Youth, New Alternatives, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center and the Ruth Ellis Center. These organizations address homelessness and help provide safe, affirming spaces.

Antonoff will be present at the event alongside his wife Rachel. He has also joined in on performances in the past, playing alongside Lana Del Rey during TAC’s 2018 event. Their 2016 event was also notable, as it featured pop artist Lorde covering Robyn and Lauren Meyberry of Chvrches covering Katy Perry.

