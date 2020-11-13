Phoebe Bridgers Gives Cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” Official Release with Help from Maggie Rogers

Home News Krista Marple November 13th, 2020 - 5:27 PM

Phoebe Bridgers promised that if Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election then she would cover “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls. Now that the results from the election are in, Bridgers delivered the cover after taking to her social media to announce that she would do it. Maggie Rogers chimed in on the Twitter thread to say she would contribute to the cover.

Bridgers’ remake of “Iris” was initially only available to listen to through an Instagram story video but has now officially been recorded. The Goo Goo Dolls also took to their social media to announce Bridgers and Rogers version of “Iris.”

The cover is available on Bandcamp for purchase where proceeds will benefit Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight. The organization promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country. It focuses on encouraging voter participation and educating voters about their rights.

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/iris">Iris by Phoebe & Maggie</a>

Many other artists replied to the Twitter thread to say they would get in on the “Iris” cover after seeing Bridgers post the short clip of her cover. However, Rogers did actually collaborate with Bridgers to make the cover.

Bridgers released her most recent album Punisher earlier this year. In fact, she released it a day earlier than she initially announced. “I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should. Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.” Bridgers is also known for utilizing her voice and bringing awareness to non-profits and various organizations. She encouraged the listeners of her newest album to donate to Movements For Black Lives the youth Justice Coalition.