A Look Back: Watch Gary Numan Perform “Cars” with Nine Inch Nails

Home News Aaron Grech December 17th, 2020 - 12:18 AM

Nine Inch Nails have been been covering new wave legend Gary Numan’s work for years, playing the artist’s acclaimed Pleasure Principle song “Metal” during a 2018 concert. The two performers also collaborated on stage together for a performance of “Cars,” which occurred during a concert captured by Rob Sheridan.

Sheridan dates this performance as 2009, which immediately followed the release of Nine Inch Nails’ Ghosts I–IV in 2008 and The Slip that same year. The group’s two main performers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been heavily influenced by Numan’s unique synth work, which is noted for its dark tone, that sets a feel that is similar to the duo’s industrial sound.

Nine Inch Nails w/ Gary Numan performing “Cars” live from London 🎥 by @rob_sheridan pic.twitter.com/yDqkxjeR6N — katrina (@EyeSeeYou619) December 14, 2020

“Cars” is one of Numan’s most popular songs, considered a landmark of the new wave genre and noted for its bouncy synths, steady drum beat and unique lyricism, This live performance sees the two recreate the iconic song, playing it faithfully with the same passion the group always brings.

Reznor and Ross will be making a soundtrack to the upcoming Pixar film Soul, which will come out a week before the movie on December 18. Their Nine Inch Nails studio album Ghosts V & VI made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of the year list. They also won their first Emmy for their work on HBO’s Watchmen, while receiving an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Reznor will also have an interview featured in Netflix’s Song Exploder.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat