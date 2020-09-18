Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails Win Their First Emmy Award for Watchmen Musical Score

Home News Maia Anderson September 18th, 2020 - 10:33 PM

Justin Meldal-Johnsen Live on Stage with Nine Inch Nails and members of the Dillinger Escape Plan in 2006

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails won their first Emmy award Sept. 17 for the musical score for HBO’s Watchmen, according to Paste Magazine.

The pair won the award for Outstanding Music Composition For a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score). They were also nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

They’ve previously won an Oscar for The Social Network’s score in 2011 and a Grammy for 2013’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, meaning they only need a Tony to achieve EGOT status.

The pair released vinyl pressings of The Social Network and Quake scores earlier this year.

Watchmen is based on a graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons and follows events that ensue after a white supremacist attack on a police department that resuts in law enforcement hiding identities behind masks and Angela Abar, plated by Regina King, adopting the identity of a racist-fighting vigilante. The show led all TV shows with 26 Emmy nominations.

King said in June that a second season of the show may not happen, as she’s unsure if she’ll return to the show.

Nine Inch Nails recently announced the first ever independent release of their 1996 Quake video game soundtrack. It was also recently announced that only certain members of the band would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Featured image: Raymond Flotat