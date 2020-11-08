Watch Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails Give Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech

Home News Krista Marple November 8th, 2020 - 6:36 PM

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony happened last night but it was a little bit different than past years. Because of the current pandemic, the ceremony was forced to be held virtually. The artists who were inducted into the class of 2020 for the rock hall were Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers and The Notorious B.I.G.

Trent Reznor, frontman and founder of Nine Inch Nails, gave a fantastic acceptance speech after being inducted by Iggy Pop. “[Listening to Nine Inch Nails’ music] is a focused and relentless process of emotional destruction, which paints a portrait of pain, pressure, and dissatisfaction. It’s the soundtrack to the dark and lonely party that was beginning to play out in America at that period, so I would call it not industrial, but the sound of industro, digital ambition,” said Iggy.

Reznor took the time out of his acceptance speech to speak on how this entire year has affected everyone, including himself. “What a disorienting, strange year we find ourselves in. […] Even now, music’s always been the thing that keeps me going, and, as an artist, I think the most significant accomplishment or feeling is realizing something you’ve created from a fragile and intimate place has reached out and resonated and affected someone else, possibly changing how they see the world. So as to whatever being in a hall of fame means, thank you for the recognition,” said Reznor.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman also took the time to give thanks to and acknowledge the other band members as well as others who have contributed to him and the band in some way. He labeled them as a “strong collection of people” around him who have given him a lot of support when he has needed it the most. One of those who he thanked was David Fincher, who is also the creator of the upcoming film Mank that Reznor contributed to.

The induction ceremony was aired on HBO last night at 8 p.m. The virtual ceremony included a special celebration that featured several appearances from other big name artists such as Ringo Starr, Miley Cyrus, Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Idol and more. These artists spoke on the inductees and shared how they influenced their lives and music careers.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat