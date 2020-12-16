Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Announce December 2020 Release of Soul Score

Home News Aaron Grech December 16th, 2020 - 10:22 PM

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have announced a December 18 release date for the upcoming Soul soundtrack. This soundtrack is the first score the duo have made for a children’s movie and will receive a digital and vinyl release, with pre-orders available here. The movie will be available on December 25 from Disney+.

Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a music teacher who is an aspiring jazz musician on the verge of his big break. The film focuses on Gardner getting caught up in an accident which causes his soul to leave his body, but before he enters the after life of The Great Beyond he escapes to The Great Before, a place where souls develop the personalities of humans.

“Our first step is always to listen and really try to understand where the filmmakers are coming from: what they’re seeing, what they’re imagining,” Reznor told Heroic Hollywood. “We spent a lot of time discussing how you’re supposed to feel when you’re first exposed to the Soul world. Then we went back to our studio, which is filled with a variety of real, imagined and synthetic instruments, and spent the first chunk of time experimenting with different arrangements and different instruments and seeing what felt emotionally right to create the fabric of this world.”

Reznor and Ross have been keeping busy, releasing a number of projects this year. Their latest studio album as Nine Inch Nails Ghosts V & VI made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of the year list and they debuted the official soundtrack for the classic videogame Quake back in October alongside the Social Network soundtrack.

Their year has also been massively successful, as Reznor and Ross won their first Emmy thanks to their work on the HBO Watchmen soundtrack, while also getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Reznor will also be making an upcoming appearance on Netflix’s upcoming Song Exploder.