David Bowie Birthday Single 7″ to Include Unreleased Covers of Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” and John Lennon’s “Mother”

Legendary rock performer David Bowie will have a 7″ single release next month, which is set to include covers of Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” and “Mother” by John Lennon. This 7″ Birthday Single will be released on January 8, 2021 on what would’ve been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

The presses for this 7″ will be extremely limited, with only 8,147 copies, including 1,000 pressed on limited edition cream vinyl. Both of these song’s were recorded by Bowie between 1997 and 1998.

To mark what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday, two previously unreleased cover versions, John Lennon’s MOTHER and Bob Dylan’s TRYIN’ TO GET TO HEAVEN, will be released as a limited edition 7” single on 8th January next year. Full press release: https://t.co/cW5mqivAdI pic.twitter.com/dctlfk2T5P — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) December 16, 2020

“Tryin’ To Get To Heaven” was originally featured on Time Out of Mind, Dylan’s 1997 studio album. The cover was recorded at New York’s Looking Glass studio in February 1998, during the mixing sessions for the LiveAndWell.com live album. “Mother” originally appeared on the 1970 Plastic Ono Band album, with the cover originally planned for a tribute to Lennon, which never came to fruition.

Bowie will also be the subject of a tribute stream next month, which will see several prominent performers such as Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan and Perry Ferrell join some established alumni from the late artist’s touring band. This year also saw performers such as Mike Garson and Gavin Rossdale cover the singer’s iconic single “Heroes.”

Previously unreleased Bowie material made its way on to the David Bowie Is It Any Wonder? EP and the LP ChangesNowBowie this year. Last month his and Morrissey’s cover of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” was released as a single. This year mxdwn took a look back on the icon’s music career, pointing out to his criticism of MTV’s lack of diversity during the 1980s. Death Angel covered Bowie and Queen’s “Under Pressure” on their EP of the same name.