Death Angel Surprise Release New EP Under Pressure Featuring a Cover of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure”

Death Angel have released a new EP titled Under Pressure, featuring a cover of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.” The EP was released via Nuclear Blast Records and is entirely acoustic, and features a new original song “Faded Remains” as well as acoustic versions of Death Angel’s “A Room With A View” and “Revelation Song.”

“The Under Pressure EP is something I feel that we needed to release during these very frustrating times,” Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda said in a press statement. “These are very heavy times … And although it’s n all acoustic EP, it’s heavy in a different sense of the word. And music is how we express ourselves best!”

The cover sticks close the the original, each member of Death Angel contributing so that the vocals can match Bowie and Freddy Mercury’s. The accompanying music video features footage of the protests and ongoing war in the Middle East alongside Death Angel recording the song.

“What started out as simply expressing emotion through music as a cathartic reaction to the madness engulfing our world has turned into our first EP,” guitarist Rob Cavestany said in a press statement. “Pure, raw and spontaneous, it’s also our first all acoustic release. Hoping this offering finds you well and brings warmth to your heart and soul. Together we shall overcome!”

“Under Pressure” was first released in 1981 as a single, and appeared on Queen’s 1982 album Hot Space. Bowie helped to write the song alongside members of Queen, the song coming to be while Bowie was recording backing vocals on Queen’s song “Cool Cat,” however Bowie’s vocals were removed because he had not been satisfied with his performance.

Earlier this year, Death Angel’s drummer, Will Carrol, tested positive for the coronavirus and was put on a ventilator. Carrol managed to make a recovery from COVID-19, and detailed his experience with the virus in his weekly show, Fool Metal Jacket.

While Under Pressure stands as the band’s first EP, Death Angel have released a total of nine studio albums, with their most recent album, Humanicide, being released in 2019 and following 2016’s The Evil Divide. Death Angel’s first release was in 1987, with The Ultra-Violence.

Under Pressure EP track list:

1. Under Pressure

2. Faded Remains

3. A Room with a View – 2020 Acoustic Version

4. Revelation Song – 2020 Acoustic Version