Morrissey And David Bowie’s Live Cover Of T-Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” Released As A Single

Kyle Cravens November 14th, 2020 - 6:23 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, A cover of T Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” was just redone and re- released as a single for an old pair of acquaintances: Morrissey and David Bowie. It will be released early next year, January 19.

The song was first scene on the 1971 album Electric Warrior, an album that was not only a critical success, but pivotal for the glam-rock scene. Now we find the song redone by Bowie and Morrissey who after meeting in the early 90s, famously collaborated on “I Know It’s Gonna Happen Someday” found on Morrissey’s Black Tie, White Noise.

“Cosmic Dancer” was recorded by the duo in 1991, long before those Black Tie, White Noise days. The cover was performed live in the early 90s, but this is the first time we are seeing a studio edited version of it. From the live version we now the new single retains the original T Rex versions slower tempo, but it departs in its atmosphere. Morrissey and Bowie harmonize hypnotically on it, and the vocal melody is only accompanied by acoustic guitar.

The B- side of the new record is a new version of The Jam’s “That’s Entertainment,” which was previously the flipside of the Bowie single “Sing Your Life.”

Take a trip down memory lane with a look back on a charged MTV interview Bowie had. As for Morrissey, The Smiths front man released a new album this year, I Am Not a Dog Chain.