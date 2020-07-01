Little Dragon Release Collage-Like Video for Funky Slow Jam “Where You Belong”

Home News Paige Willis July 1st, 2020 - 6:10 PM

The band Little Dragon has released a new music video for their song “Where You Belong.” The new song is an ode to their live performances.

Little Dragon sadly had to cut their tour short just after three shows earlier this year because of COVID-19. This new song is about the bands love of their fans and getting to perform for them

The new video goes through different footage that has been taken behind the scenes of their tours over the years that has never been shared before. Along with behind the scenes footage is new video of the band performing together in their own recording space.

“Where You Belong,” is a song about community and togetherness in a time of isolation. The band also did a NPR Tiny Desk concert home version recently to share with their fans. The new song has a sense of nostalgia that is accompanied with new age pop funk.

Little Dragon’s album, New Me, Same Us, was released earlier this year and was the album that they were touring to pr0mote. Back in January it had also been announced that the band was supposed to be apart of the lineup for the Green Man festival that would have been held in August, had it not been for Coronavirus.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna