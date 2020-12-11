iHeartComix And Brownies & Lemonade To Host LA Gives Back Live Stream In December, Will Feature Matt Berninger, Pussy Riot, Tom Morello And More

Home News Roy Lott December 11th, 2020 - 12:18 AM

IHEARTCOMIX and Brownies & Lemonade will partner up for a 24-hour global telethon, live exclusively on Twitch, to help fight homelessness nationwide. A-Trak, AC Slater, Alfie Templeman, Baauer & Holly (perforaming a live score of Planet’s Mad) are set to perfor at he virtual event. Brainfeeder presents THE HIT, Claud, Matt Berninger (The National), Giraffage, Mija, MNDR w/ Maorgan McMichaels are debuting Between Two Tunes, Manila Killa, Pussy Riot, Rufus Wainwright, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machin and Snakehips will also perform as well as appearances by Chad Smith oof Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Eric Andre and HEALTH will read a Christmas story, Joel McHale and Keyboard Cat.

The event is set to take place Thursday Decdber 17 at 5pm PST with all sales, donations, auction sales and charitable contributions will go towards the national charity SchoolHouse Connection and Los Angeles charities Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place. Between 2016-2019, the Los Angeles music community came together to raise over $200,000 for local charities Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place, to bring awareness to the homeless epidemic within the community.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna