Members Of Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters, The Go Go’s And More Join For Collaborative Cover Of The Eurythmic’s Sweet Dreams ( Are Made Of This )

Several members of bands such as Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters, The Go Go’s, The Bangles and many other bands are releasing a cover of the 1983 hit song Sweet Dreams ( Are Made Of This ) originally performed by the Eurythmics. Members on the cover track include Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, Rami Jaffee of the Foo Fighters, Kathy Valentine of the Go Go’s, Cheri Currie formerly of The Runaways, Vicki Peterson of the Bangles, Wayne Kramer of MC5, Kris Myers of Umphrey’s McGee, Greg Kurstin from The Bird And The Bee and Inara George.

The song Sweet Dreams ( Are Made Of This ) was written by Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart, the two members of the British duo. It topped the charts in the United States and several other countries but in the native United Kingdom the song went to number two behind Bonnie Tyler’s successful hit song Total Eclipse Of The Heart. Their debut hit was their most successful hit and was played at all their shows including Annie Lennox’s solo shows. Marilyn Manson, Dr Alban and JX Riders all previously released successful cover versions of the song.

Tom Morello is best known for his guitar work in Rage Against The Machine who are best known for their eponymous debut album which contain tracks such as Bullet In The Head and Bombtrack. Rami Jaffee plays keyboards with the Foo Fighters who are best known for their 1997 hit song Everlong. Kathy Valentine is the bassist of the Go Go’s, an all female new wave group founded in the late 70’s famous for their song Head Over Heels and several others. Cheri Currie left the Runaways after the groups disbandment in 1979 who were famous for their songs Hollywood, Cherry Bomb and Queens Of Noise.

The Bangles are an all female American group founded in the 1980’s and Vicki Peterson is their guitarist. They had big hits such as Manic Monday and Walk Like An Egyptian in 1986. MC5 who were known for anti-establishment music in the late 60’s and early 70’s, have their guitar player Wayne Kramer contributing to the cover. Kris Myers is a part of Umphrey’s McGee, a jam band for which he drums. Inara George and Greg Kurstin make up the duo The Bird and The Bee who are a jazz duo known for the song All Our Endless Love from the film Endless Love.

photo credit: Marv Watson