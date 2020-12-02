Andy Gill and Gang of Four to Be Celebrated on Covers Album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, Serj Tankian and Tom Morello To Share Cover of “Natural’s Not In It”

Home News Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 3:45 PM

Post-punk outfit Gang of Four and their influential late guitarist Andy Gill will be honored with a covers album called The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, which will be released on May 14, 2021 via Reybee Inc. The tracklist alongside a cover of “Natural’s Not In It,” performed by System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, will be released on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021.

Pre-orders for the upcoming record are currently available here. This record is accompanied by a brief video from his widow Catherine Mayer, who spoke about her late husband’s musical passion and ties to the project, which he originally planned as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Entertainment!. This project will be a double album consisting of covers from throughout the band’s 40 year career.

Gill passed away from respiratory illness in February, which Mayer attributed to COVID-19 due to his symptoms at the time of his passing. Gill was active with the influential group up until his death, making an appearance on the EP This Heaven Gives Me Migraines. He also made a posthumous appearance on the EP Forever Starts Now.

Morello will be taking part in the Save The Senate virtual festival to help benefit Democrats in the upcoming Georgia Senate Elections, which are set for next month. System of a Down released $600,000 for Artsakh relief following the release of “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” which were their first recordings in 15 years.

