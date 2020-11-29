Matt Sweeney And Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Share Sultry New Single “Make Worry For Me”

Home News Krista Marple November 29th, 2020 - 7:46 PM

American vocalist Matt Sweeney teamed up with singer songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy to share “Make Worry For Me.” The sultry track’s official video was released on November 20.

“Make Worry For Me” wasn’t the first time the duo got together to collaborate on a track. Earlier this year, Billy and Sweeney released “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” under an alias called Superwolf. The late-March release was the duo’s first song under their alias name in many years. Back in 2005, Billy and Sweeney released a collaborative album titled Superwolf. According to their Bandcamp page, Superwolf are almost ready to release their next album.

The new release is a very passionate, unique love serenade. “Make Worry For Me” has a very consistent vocal tone with a heavily instrumental-based ending. Sweeney puts the attention on him as he shows off his guitar skills during the last minute of the song.

Billy, formally known as Will Oldham, has been known to work in collaboration with many artists over the years. In 2016, Oldham worked with Angel Olsen, Danny Kiely, Emmet Kelly, Ben Boye and Van Campbell to create a tribute to the Mekons. Because he has worked with so many different artists on different collaborative projects, Oldham has admitted to changing the name of each band he works with if that band contains different members.

Sweeney, who was known as the guitarist in Skunk, Chavez and supergroup Zwan. Although these groups have not released any new music in the last few years at least, Sweeney has been able to keep himself musically relevant with collaborations like “Make Worry For Me” with Oldham.