Incubus Announces Summer 2020 North American Tour Featuring 311 And Badflower

The multi-platinum selling Calabasas, California-based alternative rock band, Incubus, recently announced that they will be hitting North American cities nationwide this summer. What better way for the collective to kick off an amphitheatre summer 2020 tour than to be joined by beloved Omaha, Nebraska-based band 311 as well as fellow west coast Los Angeles, California-based alternative rock band Badflower. According to a press release, Incubus’ Live Nation produced “…tour will kick off July 15 in Auburn, WA and will travel to 35+ cities across the country before concluding September 5 in Noblesville, IN. The Grammy-nominated band will be joined on the trek by alternative rock stalwarts 311, who are celebrating their 30th Anniversary in 2020 (and will play all 50 U.S. States over the year) and Badflower, who recently had two #1 songs at Rock Radio. This summer marks the first time in 20 years that Incubus and 311 have toured together. The band also announced the release of their highly anticipated new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in April 2020.”

With Incubus announcing the release of their forthcoming EP Trust Fall (Side B), fans of the alternative rock collective can rejoice in listening to the follow up project to their 4-track EP 2015’s Trust Fall (Side A). It is worth noting that Incubus’ last full length studio album was their eighth studio album 2017’s aptly titled 8, via Island Records. As previously reported in the aforementioned press release, “Incubus’ upcoming EP release, Trust Fall (Side B), will include their recently released single ‘Our Love’ – LISTEN HERE. On the track, the band lock into an irresistible intergalactic groove, orbiting a funky bass line and percussive bounce. Sinewy and spacey guitar gives way to wistful acoustic strumming. Frontman Brandon Boyd’s voice lifts off on a hypnotic chant before a searing solo. Incubus’ current touring roster is comprised of front Brandon Boyd (lead vocals), José Pasillas (drums), Mike Elinziger (lead guitar and backing vocals), Ben Kenney (bass) and Chris Kilmore (keyboards/DJ).

The aforementioned press release further informed fans of the perks to upgrade tickets to include a meet and greet with the alternative rock collectives. The press release details that “Fans can also upgrade their tickets to include a meet & greet with Incubus, invitation to the Incubus pre-show jam session, option to watch the entire Incubus set from the side of the stage, and more. Visit www.VIPNation.com for more information. Fans can also purchase 311 VIP Packages starting Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local at www.311.com, which include a chance to meet the band and/or watch 311 from side-stage.”

INCUBUS 2020 TOUR DATES WITH 311 & BADFLOWER

7/15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/17- Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

7/18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavillion

7/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

7/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/25 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

7/26 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre*

7/28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

7/29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/30 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

8/1 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

8/2 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/4 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavillion

8/7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/8 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Banks Arts Center

8/14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/15 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

8/16 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/18 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

8/19 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

8/21 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

8/22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/23 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/26 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

8/29 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9/1 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St Louis

9/2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/5 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

*not a Live Nation date

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister