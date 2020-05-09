Jack Johnson and Milky Chance Collaborate on New Song “Don’t Let Me Down”

Home News Ariel King May 9th, 2020 - 9:40 PM

Jack Johnson has joined Milky Chance for their latest song “Don’t Let Me Down.” The song follows Milky Chance’s Stay Home Sessions EP, which saw their tracks recorded as they remained socially distanced.

“We’ve been listening to Jack Johnson’s music since we were teenagers and even played his songs with friends and our first band projects back then,” Milky Chance said in a statement. “We met him for the first time in 2018 at a festival in Switzerland and then again at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in the US when he came and invited us to jam in the dressing room. It’s been a real honor working together with him on this song.”

The track begins with upbeat guitar strums and drums, carrying a happy tone throughout its length while Johnson and Milky Chance ask a love interest not to let them down. Imagery shows animated illustrations of birds flying in the rain, one above the other to prevent her from getting wet. Lyrics are written along the length of the top of the screen, asking not to be left and promising “I’ll treat you right.”

“You end up crossing paths with a lot of great musicians while out on the road,” Jack Johnson said in a statement. “If you’re lucky those encounters lead to friendships which lead to creating music. That’s how it was with the Milky Chance crew. Putting out a new song with some new friends is always exciting.”

Johnson hosted the Kōkua Festival last month, a livestream concert with proceeds going towards the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, a non-profit supporting environmental education in Hawai’i schools and communities.

Milky Chance participated in the One World: Together At Home streaming event last month in support of the coronavirus pandemic response being led by the World Health Organization and frontline healthcare workers. Last year Milky Chance released their album Mind the Moon, with single “Daydreaming” being the number one most played song on Triple J in Australia.