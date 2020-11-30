Jack Johnson, HAIM, Feist and More to Play Virtual CatSong Live Stream Concert in Honor of Yusuf/Cat Stevens

Home News Aaron Grech November 30th, 2020 - 2:32 PM

Several prominent musicians such as Jack Johnson, HAIM, Feist, Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney, Dave Matthews and Passenger will be taking part in the virtual Catsong live stream concert. This concert is honoring singer-songwriter Yusuf, formerly known as Cat Stevens and will be taking place on December 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

The stream is honoring the 50th anniversary of Stevens’ 1970 albums Tea for the Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon, with the former being retroactively hailed as a classic. That record was also recently given a reimagined version by Yusuf / Cat Stevens, which includes the singles “On The Road To Find Out” and “Father and Son.”

“By recreating this original album, Stevens is able to place emphasis on places that he thought may have been missed by listeners the first time around,” mxdwn reviewer Ben Bryson explained. “All in all, Yusuf/Cat Stevens used more sound and more ambiance to create a stronger emotional response from his listeners, and he achieved that goal with Tea for the Tillerman 2.”

Feist covered Stevens’ “Trouble” at the beginning of this month as an initiative to encourage voter turnout in Wisconsin. They also made an appearance alongside Jarvis Cocker and Chilly Gonzalez for a cover of Dave Berman’s “Snow Is Falling in Manhattan.”

Haim were recently nominated for a couple of Grammys thanks for their work on their latest studio album Women In Music Pt. III. Johnson teamed up with Milky Chance back in May for the song “Don’t Let Me Down,” which was included on Milk Chance’s Stay Home Sessions EP.