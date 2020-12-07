Neil Young Files to Dismiss Copyright Infringement Against Trump Campaign

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 7:05 PM

Rock legend Neil Young has dismissed his copyright infringement case against U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign according to Pitchfork, who have viewed court filings. These filings reportedly show that Young dismissed his claims with prejudice, meaning that they cannot be brought back to court in the future. Young has yet to speak about this decision.

The performer filed these claims against the campaign after his songs “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” were used without his permission during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this year. Young had previously condemned the Trump campaign’s use of his songs during a rally in South Dakota, but he originally avoided a filing lawsuit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ultimately decided to sue to campaign following the deployment of federal troops in Portland this summer.

Young is an outspoken supporter of many progressive causes including Black Lives Matter, which frequently puts him at odds with the Trump campaign and administration. The campaign has been criticized by multiple musicians such as Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose, The Village People’s Victor Willis, heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne and the estates of Tom Petty and Prince for playing their music without permission.

It’s been a busy year for Young who dropped the previously unreleased album Homegrown in June, The Times EP in September and Neil Young Archives Vol. II (1972 -1976) last month. He also released a live version of his 2003 studio album Greendale called Return To Greendale last month, which brings its rock opera concept to life.