Neil Young Post Letter Reacting to Black Lives Matter Movement, Predicts Trump “Will Be Powerless Soon”

June 9th, 2020

Neil Young has expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a letter posted on the Neil Young Archives Times-Contrarian. He also stated that the president will “be powerless soon” in reference to the upcoming US Presidential election and the ongoing public demonstrations against systematic racism and police brutality.

He expressed condolences for all of the black families impacted by systematic racism and police brutality, stating “We know Black lives matter.” Young also explained that while the pandemic could worsen as a result of the protests, he supports the sacrifices they made in support of racial equality and justice.

“Although it could get a lot worse, the pandemic that is, I think we all learn together,” Young wrote. “Some of us will get sick, especially those who protested, their families, those of us who care and feel. We know Black lives matter,” he wrote over the weekend. “My heart goes out to all our black families affected, so that’s all the Black families through American history. I feel like we are turning a corner. All together, all colors on the street. We know our mission is the right one for America and for mankind.”

Young recently performed his “long lost” album Homegrown during a recent live stream. This upcoming album release is set for release on June 19. He released a music video for “Shut It Down 2020” and held the live debut of “Through My Sails” on the fireside chat. Young recently performed at a virtual farm aid benefit concert alongside Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp.