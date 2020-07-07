Neil Young Letter Indicates He Won’t Sue Donald Trump For Repeatedly Using His Music At Rallies To Avoid Distracting from COVID-19 Response

Home News Aaron Grech July 7th, 2020 - 2:13 PM

Neil Young criticized President Donald Trump over the weekend for playing his hits such as “Rockin’ In The Free World” during his recent rally at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and has now followed up his original response with another letter. During the letter, Young states that he will not be suing the president for disobeying his requests, although he is in his rights to do so, because he does not want to distract from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” Young wrote. “With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat.”

Young is a vocal critic against Trump and a supporter of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, who supports many progressive causes. During his original response to Trump he expressed solidarity with the Lakota Sioux, whose land was forcibly removed by the US Government to create mines prior to the construction of the monument. Young also performed during a live streamed Bernie Sanders rally earlier this year. His most recent album Homegrown came out in June.

The performer joins a long list of other artists who have called on Trump to stop performing music at his rallies including Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose, The Village People’s Victor Willis, heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne and the estates of Tom Petty and Prince.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Mr. President,

Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on twitter.

I did notice that you played my music at your latest rally in Dakota despite my previous requests.

Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” he continued. “With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat. I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to Unify America.

I suggest you listen to my song ‘Lookin’ For A Leader 2020,’ available on my website, neilyoungarchives.com as part of a work I recently completed with my wife- “The Porch Episode,” as I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally.

With respect for your office,

Neil Young