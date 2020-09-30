Neil Young Revisits His Iconic Late-Career Masterpiece Greendale on New Live Album Return To Greendale

Home News Aaron Grech September 30th, 2020 - 8:35 PM

Neil Young is set to release a live version of his 2003 studio album Greendale called Return To Greendale, which is set to be released on November 6. This latest project was filmed and recorded live in Toronto, and will be released with select CD/DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl packages.

Greendale is a 10-track rock opera, that’s set in a fictional coastal town in California, while exploring the themes of corruption, environmentalism and mass media consolidation. This project featured the band Crazy Horse, who are longtime Young collaborators. This project is considered one of Young’s best latter day works and received critical praise upon its release. During his tour for the album Young undertook an ambitious stage project to recreate this rock opera, featuring up to 18 characters and musicians on stage at any given time.

It’s been a busy year for Young, who released a studio album Homegrown, which was recorded between the period of 1974 to 1975, but had a release put on hold for decades. He also released a new EP called The Times earlier this month, which included the song “Lookin’ For A Leader” and a cover of Bob Dylan’s 1964 title-track “The Times They Are A-Changin,’”

Young has also been embroiled in a lawsuit against Donald Trump for copyright infringement, after Trump played Young’s music at several campaign event without prior permission. This isn’t the only notable action he has taken this year, back in August he announced that he was spending tens of thousands of dollars to disengage Facebook and Google from his archive site.

Return to Greendale track list

1. Falling from Above

2. Double E

3. Devil’s Sidewalk

4. Leave the Driving

5. Carmichael

6. Bandit

7. Grandpa’s Interview

8. Bringin’ Down Dinner

9. Sun Green

10. Be the Rain