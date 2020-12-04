Billie Eilish Announces She’s Refunding Tickets And VIP Packages For Postponed Tour On Instagram

Home News Maia Anderson December 4th, 2020 - 4:30 PM

Billie Eilish has officially cancelled her Where Do We Go tour that was supposed to take place this past spring and said on Instagram that she will be refunding everyone’s tickets and VIP packages. The tour was supposed to begin in March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“i wish that i could have seen you on tour this year. i’ve missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can’t even tell you,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram story. She said her and her team have “tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible.” Fans who bought tickets or VIP passes will receive an email with information on the refunds.

“when we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour,” Eilish wrote. “i love you so much. stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask. <3”

The tour had been announced last September and was set to begin March 9. In mid-March, Eilish announced the tour would be postponed due to the coronavirus.

Late last month, Eilish said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she’s written 16 new songs alongside her brother and producer Finneas while in quarantine. She also gave the first live performance of her latest single “Therefore I Am” last month during the American Music Awards. The song was released on Nov. 12 along with a music video, shot entirely on iPhone, of her dancing in an empty shopping mall.

In October, she held a livestream performance called WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM. Her song, “everything i wanted” is up for 2021’s Grammy Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Solo Performance and “No Time to Die” is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Early in 2020, Eilish became the youngest artist ever to sweep the “Big Four” categories at the Grammys.