Billie Eilish Announces October 2020 Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2020 - 12:22 PM

Pop star Billie Eilish has been a massive sensation over the past year, as her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? landed her wins in all of the “Big Four” categories at the Grammy’s earlier this year. The artist will now be bringing this work into a special live stream performance called” WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM,” which will take place on Saturday, October 24.

Eilish will be performing her set in Los Angeles, California, while the event itself will be broadcast via her website, which is currently selling tickets for the performance. The artist was supposed to tour in support of the album this spring, however these performances were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite not touring, the artist has kept a busy schedule this year, debuting a new music video for her song “No Time To Die,” the title track for the upcoming James Bond movie. This single was an iconic moment for the franchise, as Eilish became the youngest artist to perform a song for the James Bond series.

This year also saw the release of a new song called “my future,” which was accompanied by music video inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli, who are known for creating films such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo. She also performed this track during the Democratic National Convention, where she said “Donald Trump is destroying our country,” and added “vote like your life depends on it,” prior to her performance.