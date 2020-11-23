Billie Eilish Gives “Therefore I Am” a Live Debut at American Music Awards 2020

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 23rd, 2020 - 10:06 PM

Billie Eilish made an appearance at the 2020 American Music Awards last night to debut her newest song “Therefore I Am” live. She sang it while walking through a set of empty hallways lit red.

Eilish was nominated for two awards, Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock and Favorite Social Artist. Twenty One Pilots won the first and BTS won the second. Eilish had already won the Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock award last year as well as the New Artist award.

In the live video, the camera follows her walking through a series of narrow passageways until she comes to a bigger “room” where her brother/producer Finneas O’Connell is playing bass and a drummer is playing in the corner. There’s a set of stairs leading to nowhere in the background, which she walks up and falls off just before the last chorus.

It’s a melodic track with a catchy hook and some brief rap verses. She boasts about her fame with playful lyrics and a danceable beat. The bass line carries the instrumental, plus some simple drums and electronics creating a dark atmosphere.

She released the song on November 12 along with a music video that captures her dancing around an empty mall, all shot on an iPhone. Her previous song before it was “my future,” an introspective song which came out in July. In February she dropped “No Time to Die,” the theme song selected for the upcoming James Bond film.

Her highly successful debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? came out in March last year. In October, she played WHERE DO WE GO?: The Live Stream featuring songs from the album and a couple newer tracks. Last week, she appeared on Eddie Vedder’s Venture into Cures live stream for charity.