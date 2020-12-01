Record Store Day Announces Date of 2021 Event

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 1st, 2020 - 9:26 PM

After splitting up Record Store Day among three dates this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Record Store Day 2021 will take place on a single day, June 12. The event usually takes place in April, but will be in June next year to give the COVID-19 vaccine time to rollout first.

Record Store Day is an event where independent vinyl retailers work together to sell event exclusive vinyl releases. It’s an event known for drawing long lines, so when the global pandemic broke out just ahead of the original April 18, 2020 date this year, it was initially postponed until June 20. As the situation continued, Record Store Day decided to postpone the event again and split it into three separate dates in August, September and October to diffuse the crowds.

Last Friday, Record Store Day also put out their usual Black Friday deals, separate from the Record Store Day event. Some of the participating exclusives were a Chris Cornell cover of Guns ‘n’ Roses “Patience,” a Puscifer cover of Elton John’s “Rocketman,” a Beastie Boys punk album, a Fleetwood Mac 12’’, a Corey Taylor 12’’, a 7’’ collaboration between Mike Watt & Larry Mullins, an unheard Little Richard album, alternate versions of Elliott Smith’s self-titled album tracks and more.

2021 Record Store Day releases have yet to be announced, but will eventually be shared on the event’s Facebook page and website.