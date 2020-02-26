Jhene Aiko Announces New Album Chilombo Featuring John Legend, Big Sean, Future, Miguel and More for March 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 26th, 2020 - 10:56 PM

R&B performer Jhene Aiko has announced a new studio album release titled Chilombo, which is set to be released on March 6th via Def Jam Recordings. Several singles such as “P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW),” “Triggered” and “None Of Your Concern,” which features her former boyfriend and rapper Big Sean.

This upcoming project is set to hold further guest appearances by various R&B and hip hop artists such as Future, Miguel, Nas, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $Ign. According to Rap-Up, these songs were recorded in Hawaii, the birthplace of Aiko’s great grandmother.

Chilombo is expected to discuss her personal experiences regarding the dissolution of her former romantic relationships. Some have speculated that tracks such as “Triggered (Freestyle)” discussed her relationship with Big Sean, although the performer stated in an interview with Essence that the track was not “100% about” him.

“I make music for healing purposes, for myself,” Aiko explained in the interview. “It’s like journaling or when people paint. It’s sort of an escape. It’s turning pain or frustration into something; into art. Sharing it is also therapeutic because when people express to you that they are relating to it, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not alone in what I’m going through.’”

Her most recent album Trip was released back in 2017, and was supported by singles such as “While We’re Young” and “Sativa.” This album featured production from Dot da Genius, Fisticuffs, No I.D. and Key Wane, with guest appearances from Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Kurupt, Brandy, Mali Music and Chris Brown

Chilombo

1. “Lotus (Intro)”

2. “Triggered (Freestyle)”

3. “None of Your Concern” feat. Big Sean

4. “Speak”

5. “B.S.” feat. H.E.R.

6.”P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)”

7. “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” feat. Future and Miguel

8. “One Way St.” feat. Ab-Soul

9. “Define Me (Interlude)”

10. “Surrender” feat. Dr. Chill

11. “Tryna Smoke”

12. “Born Tired”

13. “LOVE”

14. “10K Hours” feat. Nas

15. “Summer 2020 (Interlude)”

16. “Morning Doves”

17. “Pray For You”

18. “Lightning & Thunder” feat. John Legend

19. “Magic Hour”

20. “Party for Me” feat. Ty Dolla $ign