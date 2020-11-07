Knotfest Announces New Live Stream For Pulse of the Maggots Fest For November 2020 With Performances By Tallah, Wargasm, Year of the Rabbit And More

Home News Kyle Cravens November 7th, 2020 - 6:40 PM

Knotfest.com announced this past Thursday that they will be hosting a free online festival called “Knotfest.com Presents: Pulse of the Maggots Fest.” The festival will be hosted by Knotfest.com’s Beez, Ryan J Downey and special guests. It will begin at 12pm PT on Friday, November 13.

We’re headlining the first ever @knotfest: Pulse of the Maggots Fest!

A FREE virtual festival feat. unique sets from 20 sick bands across 3 digital stages.

BE READY! You might just hear some brand new music for the first time too. Fri 13th Nov: 12pm LA / 3pm NY / 8pm UK / 9pm EU pic.twitter.com/w1tIgM8A6x — H Ʌ C K T I V I S T (@HacktivistUK) November 5, 2020

Conceived in 2012 by legendary nu metal group SlipKnot, Knotfest is the world largest metal festival, touring and events brand. According to the official website, “Pulse of the Maggots”, is created “in an effort to showcase emerging talent and fresh new contributors to the community of heavy music” and is a “free, virtual streaming event that will feature 20 artists that are all doing their part to move the culture forward“. The name is inspired by a track from SlipKnot’s third studio album Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses), released in 2004.

The stellar lineup includes Hacktivist, October Ends, PRXJEK, Cerberus, Orbit Culture, Tallah, dEMOTIONAL, Vended, SCARLET, Years of the Knife, Introtyl, Wargasm, Diamond Construct, VCTMS, Death Tour, Death Blooms, Thrown into Exile, Once Awake, 156 Silence and I Revolt.

In preparation for the show, check out the recent announcement that Hacktivist will drop a new track featuring the Dropout Kings in December.

The festival is sponsored by ESP Guitars and presented by MusiCares, Ernie Ball and Rock Against Racism. The festival is set up to replicate an in-person festival experience, as it is comprised of three digital stages. The festival will begin at 12 pm PT on the MusiCares stage, which will be followed by the Rock Against Racism stage at 2:30 pm PT and conclude the day at the ESP stage at 5 pm PT.

The festival also unveils Pulse of the Maggots’ new logo with accompanying merchandise for sale in the Knotfest Store, including a Pulse of the Maggots Fest t-shirt in which a portion of proceeds will go to MusiCares, which was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people.

Also available will be every band’s new merch line and special items which can be purchased starting today and through the event. Check out the “Pulse of the Maggots Fest” merchandise here.

Knotfest recently announced that their maritime cruise festival, “Knotfest at Sea” would be postponed to 2021.

