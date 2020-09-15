Corey Taylor Announces Forum Or Against ‘Em Live Stream Event

Home News Aaron Grech September 15th, 2020 - 9:57 PM

Corey Taylor of Slipknot will be releasing his debut studio album CMFT next month, which he recorded during the lock down, and is now hosting a new streaming event in celebration of that project. This live stream is titled Forum Or Against ‘Em, and will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Tickets for the event are now on sale here.

Taylor has released a trailer for the upcoming event, which shows him entering the center of the forum as he carries a wrestling belt with the letters CMFT engraved on it.

“I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that, Taylor wrote in a press statement, “It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you”

Taylor have teamed up with Danny Wimmer Presents to host this event. This event organizer hosts the Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, and the Louder Than Life music festivals. The promoters were forced to cancel the Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor’s new solo album is also a rock effort, that ranged from his typically harder hitting work, to other more technical guitar led song. He recently announced his band Stone Sour is currently on hiatus, however Slipknot recently hosted a Knotfest Roadshow live stream.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela