Phoebe Bridgers Covers Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” to Benefit Downtown Women’s Center

Home News Aaron Grech November 23rd, 2020 - 9:10 PM

Phoebe Bridgers has debuted a cover of country legend Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” which is out now via Dead Oceans. Proceeds from this single are set to benefit the Downtown Women’s Center, a Los Angeles charity exclusively serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.

Bridgers’ “If We Make It Through December” is a solemn ballad, as her soft voice gently sings on top of each grief-stricken piano melody. Lyrics such as “Got plans to be in a warmer town come summertime/ Maybe even California” are recontextualized with Bridger’s voice and the context of the track’s release, as many are financially struggling through the pandemic, with those facing homelessness going into a particularly dangerous December.

The performer released a cover of Goo Goo Dolls “Iris,” alongside Maggie Rogers, in celebration of President-Elect Joe Biden’s election win earlier this month. Proceeds from this cover were sent to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight, an organization that promotes fair elections in the United States.

Bridgers’ also released a new studio album earlier this year called Punisher, which was supported by the singles “Kyoto,” “I Know The End,” “Garden Song” and “I See You.” “Kyoto,” along with three other songs from Punisher “Savior Complex,” “Chinese Satellite” and the title-track are re-worked on the new Copycat Killer EP.

“Overall, Punisher shows and reaffirms how talented Bridgers is. The lyrics are deep hitting; the music is masterfully arranged. The album has a hold on the audience from the first to the very last not,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained.